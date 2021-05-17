Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Rudolph Giuliani say a covert warrant prosecutors obtained for his iCloud account in November 2019 and raids last month show they are treating him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist rather than one of ex-President Donald Trump’s lawyers. The attorneys complained about Giuliani’s treatment to a Manhattan judge who might appoint a “special master” to protect attorney-client privilege during a review of evidence from raids on Giuliani’s residence and office. A letter from the lawyers was publicly filed Monday. Giuliani’s lawyers say the judge should determine the legality of how prosecutors have acted before letting a review of seized materials proceed.