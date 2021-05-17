‘It feels like my baby,’ Bucky artist disappointed statue was stolen from Middleton mall

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Police in Middleton are looking for a Bucky Badger statue and whoever stole it, and the statue's artist says she's sad to see her creation has disappeared.

"Funky Buckingham" was taken from his pedestal at Greenway Station sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday, Middleton Police said.

The 6-foot Badger has now been replaced by a 1-foot traffic cone.

"I hope it's returned," said Kim Marie. "It feels like my baby."

Kim designed Funky as well as two other Bucky statues for the 2018 Bucky on Parade public art event.

"All three of them took me about 300 hours," she said.

For now, her other two statues are still standing.

"As far as I know," Kim said.

Kim's a UW grad herself, and she's sad to see what's become of her creation.

"I'm guessing it's kids, and they do stupid things," she said. "It took a few people to maneuver it, which I'm guessing is why they decided to cut it off the base. I can't even imagine that it would have been a lot easier to carry that way."

Kim says Funky Buckingham had deteriorated in the weather over the last few years, so she spruced him up just last year.

"I just felt bad," she said. "And so I asked them if they would mind if I made some improvements to him and refreshed him."

This Bucky sadly isn't the first to go missing. Sunburst Bucky made his way into Lake Mendota in 2018 -- a fate Kim hopes doesn't befall Funky.

"Hopefully not," she said.

Her message to the thieves: Just do the right thing so Funky Buckingham can stand proudly again.

"I hope it's returned," she said. "I hope they find it and it can be repaired and put back safely."