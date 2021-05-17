Juvenile in custody for threat made to Madison West High School

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say they have taken a juvenile into custody in connection to threats made against Madison West High School on social media.

That is according to an updated incident report from the Madison Police Department Monday.

Charges against the juvenile, who was not identified, are being referred to the Dane County District Attorney's Office. The DA will make the ultimate decision of whether to file charges in court.

"At this time, we do not believe there is an ongoing threat," the incident report said.

Police did not offer specifics of the threat, but described it as a "social media post involving West High School."