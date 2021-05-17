Madison College baseball knocking on door of NJCAA College World Series

MADISON (WKOW) -- Of the 30 rostered players on Madison College's baseball team, only one is a true sophomore.

The NJCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for players who missed out on 2020's canceled season. Now, the youthful Wolfpack is rolling along nicely in 2021 riding a 40-win season and just three wins shy of a trip to the NJCAA College World Series.

Head coach Mike Davenport's message to his young team is simple: play ball.

"Just trying to get them comfortable with what makes us successful and we feel like has caused us to win this tournament many times," said Davenport.

Davenport embraces his ballplayers to also roll with the punches.

"What we preach every day is how to handle adversity which translates into life. The best teams are the teams that can handle not being perfect."

Eduardo Saucedo is one of the many freshman returning to the team after missing out last season. Like the entire team, he's hungry for a national title run.

"This is definitely what we play for and we're looking forward to playing against good teams,' said Saucedo, an Oregon native. "We got it taken away from us last year so it's been great, not take anything for granted and just be glad that we're out here each and every day."

The Madison College Wolfpack will play and host the NJCAA D2 Region 4 Tournament which starts on Thursday, May 20. Madison College is one of four teams in the region competing for a national tournament spot.