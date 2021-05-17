Man charged in gender reveal blast that rocked nearby towns

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — A man has been charged with disorderly conduct for an explosive gender reveal party that was heard by nearby residents in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Anthony Spinelli was charged Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for him. Police in Kingston, a town not far from the Massachusetts stateline, received reports of a loud explosion the night of April 20. They responded to Torromeo quarry, where they found people who acknowledged holding a gender reveal party with explosives. Police said the source was 80 pounds of Tannerite.