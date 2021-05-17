Miami judge who used staff for personal errands resigns

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida judge who publicly accepted responsibility for skipping work and making his staff run personal errands for him has resigned. The Miami Herald reports that Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Martin Zilber submitted his resignation letter Friday as he was facing a discipline hearing on accusations of misconduct. The state Judicial Qualifications Commission found that the judge’s routine mistreatment of his staff included berating his judicial assistant. The commission also found that Zilber sent his bailiff to run errands for him while on the clock. The judge was absent from the courthouse 51 days between January 2019 and March 2020 without notifying superiors. The commission also found he often left early.