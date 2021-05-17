MMSD partners with GHC for student vaccine clinic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that all teenagers are eligible to get the vaccine, schools are starting to set up clinics to give them an easy opportunity.

Anyone 12 and older can get the coronavirus vaccine now. The Madison Metropolitan School District wanted a convenient spot for families, so they set up a clinic Monday on the west side.

Group Health Cooperative hosted the drive through or walk up clinic. They had enough doses for about 250 people and had seen around 100 by mid afternoon.

Health officials say they hoped the clinic would help eliminate barriers for families who may not have been able to get to other vaccination sites

"We know there's lots of opportunities in the community. But again, working with the school and providing communication not only in English, but in Spanish, hopeful that anyone, any students or parents can come in and get vaccinated if they so chose," said Nathan Kudick, Group Health Cooperative clinic manager.

13-year-old Mary Nagle got her vaccine at the clinic. Mary said she was nervous going in but it was worth it to get back to normal again soon.

"I'm really excited about being able to like get back to normal and being able to see my friends more and all that kind of thing," she said.

GHC will host a clinic for second doses in a few weeks and is planning to open its clinic to anyone to get a vaccination soon.