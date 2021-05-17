New partnership works to improve vaccine hesitancy for families

MADISON (WKOW) -- As more families make decisions on how to protect their children from the coronavirus, a new partnership is forming to try to reduce vaccine hesitancy.

Madison seventh grader Mary Nagle got her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

She said she was nervous, but her fear went away when she realized it would help her return to normal again.

"I'm really excited about being able to get back to normal and being able to see my friends more and all that kind of thing," Mary said.

She's not alone in her initial worries. Vaccine hesitancy comes in many forms for families and those who care for kids.

"They're tired, they're overloaded with information and they're anxious and understandably just really fatigued, like everybody else is," said Jennie Mauer, executive director of the Wisconsin Head Start Association.

Mauer's organization serves 16,000 children across the state with thousands of employee educators who work closely with them. That network of trust is the center of a new project called Sleeves Up for the Kids.

"What we really want in all aspects of the project is that people feel empowered to talk about vaccines, because what I found is that it's become such a charged issue that the science and facts get kind of lost in the emotion," she said. "To kind of clear out all the noise and clutter and say, well, you know, this is what I would use to make decisions for my family."

Mauer joined up with a team of social media scientists known as Dear Pandemic. It's a group of women experts who have spent the past year helping people better understand the pandemic and clear up misinformation.

Sleeves for the Kids creates a chain of information sharing to bring that science to trusted community organizations like Head Start. 11 groups will split about $26,000 in grant money to train and create information campaigns to tackle hesitancy.

UW professor Christine Whelan has shared her expertise as part of Dear Pandemic, helping people understand how to talk with others about their COVID-19 fears.

"We can see people who say, absolutely I will never get the vaccine, and a couple of weeks later, they change their mind. So, interestingly enough the research has found that it is much easier to change your opinion, than it is to change your behavior," she said.

Her advice for talking to someone who's hesitant about getting the vaccine is to approach them with what the Dear Pandemic team calls an empathy sandwich.

"Asking questions, listening, coming from a place of empathy, sharing just one key fact and really focusing on kindness, that's going to be the best way forward," Whelan told 27 News.

Both groups will continue spending time hosting regular conversations with experts online to answer people's questions and clear up misinformation.

"This project is so important, because as we can progress into the next age groups [eligible to get the vaccine], this is going to be a critical link for reaching herd immunity," said Mauer. "Head Start in Wisconsin serves roughly 16,000 kids who are some of our most vulnerable kids and families who've been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. They deserve to be protected and deserve to get quality information."