School districts host student vaccine clinics, prepare for next school year

BARNEVELD (WKOW) -- Less than a week after DHS gave Wisconsin vaccinators the go-ahead to give the Pfizer vaccine to children as young as 12, several school districts have set up clinics to help their students get the shot.

Barneveld School District's clinic is Tuesday during the school day, and superintendent Joe Price said around 50 students are signed up.

"A lot of the stuff that had been taking place was more towards Dodgeville, so being able to bring it this far east in Iowa County is really great," he said. "It's really trying to just provide as much service as we can for our community and, obviously, for our students."

Price said vaccinating students is a step that will help schools get closer to normal when classes resume in the fall.

He's not the only area superintendent with that view.

"It helps us reset back to whatever that new normal is going to be," Dr. Steve Salerno, the Mount Horeb Area School District superintendent, said.

Mount Horeb is also holding a vaccination clinic for its students Tuesday, and Salerno said about 150 students are signed up.

"We're just above the moon," he said. "This is the primary example of how a community operates. We have a common mission, we have a common theme, and all of us are rolling up our sleeves and working shoulder to shoulder with one another in order to get to a really good spot."

Salerno said while student vaccinations are going well, he doesn't think schools should do away with all their COVID-19 precautions.

He said he's hoping Public Health Madison & Dane County keeps a mask mandate in place for schools for the rest of the school year.

"There's really no way of ascertaining who has and has not had a vaccine, and it might just be cleaner, so that we're not on the patrol of discerning who has and hasn't, to keep that mask order in place, at least through the end of our respective school years," he said.

While Salerno and Price both said they're hoping classes are more normal in the fall, Price said it's too early to say exactly what that normal will look like.

"As we've seen with this pandemic, a week is a long time, let alone three months," he said. "We're just way too early to be able to accurately predict what that's going to look like."