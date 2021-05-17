South Africa’s ex-president says he is ready for graft trial

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma says he is ready for his trial on charges of corruption, racketeering, and money laundering. Zuma appeared at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday where the trial was adjourned to May 26 when he will announce his plea. He is accused of receiving bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales through his then financial advisor Schabir Shaik, who was convicted of related corruption charges in 2005. The first witness in the trial will be Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille, who was among the first to allege that the 1999 arms sale was tainted by corruption.