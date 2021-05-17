State of Our Lakes: A special program to support healthy lakes

MADISON (WKOW) -- The lakes and streams surrounding Madison are what draw people to the community year after year.

But with that shared use, comes a shared responsibility to protect our water into the future.

A decade ago, a group of volunteers decided to take the lead, creating Clean Lakes Alliance. The organization aims to tackle the biggest threats to our lakes: pollution.

As we move into a new chapter, we've seen that work is needed now more than ever to stay ahead of climate change. Clean Lakes Alliance is now calling for a renewed partnership to support our water.

Join us Wednesday, May 26 for a 30-minute special report brought to you by Clean Lakes Alliance. We'll take a look back at the work that's already been done, the partnerships built to support solutions and the innovation needed to move into the future.

Watch "State of Our Lakes" at 6:30 p.m. on WKOW, wkow.com and on Facebook.

Click here for more information on how you can help Clean Lakes Alliance reach its goals of cleaner water.