Summer comes in hot this week

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a cool first half of May, warmth and humidity are in store for the rest of the month.

Tonight looks like our last cooler night for awhile. Lows will get down into the low 50s with partly cloudy skies.



Tuesday finally comes with some rain. A system moves in from the south and will bring widespread rain with it. Expect showers to start in the late morning and become likely by the early afternoon. Accumulations will range from half to three quarters of an inch.



Highs will be held down from the rain with highs right around 70 degrees.



Wednesday is where the warmer weather starts to move in. Expect highs getting close to 80 with a few off and on showers or weak storms.



80s start Thursday and could make it into the middle 80s by the weekend. Each day will be very summer like with a few PM storms possible every day.