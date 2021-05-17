Summer tourism rebounding as vaccination rates rise

MADISON (WKOW) -- The COVID-19 pandemic halted most travel in 2020, but as vaccination rates rise and case numbers drop, the tourism industry is starting to rebound.

"All the early indicators that we see, not only nationally in terms of travel sentiment, but here in Door County from innkeepers and other businesses, there seems to be really strong demand for tourism," Jon Jarosh, the director of communications and public relations for Destination Door County said.

The surge in travel interest isn't limited to Wisconsin's vacation hotspot.

Marin Haning owns two rental properties near Baraboo, and she said reservations are coming in quickly.

"Our calendar for our primary flagship property is booked for the summer," she said. "And our second property is mostly booked as well."

Thursday on 27 News at 10, we're taking a look at the precautions families and vacation destinations are taking to make sure people can stay safe and healthy when traveling this summer.