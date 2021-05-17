Supporters rally in support of nonpartisan redistricting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lawmakers and activists rallied at the state capitol in support of a nonpartisan redistricting bill circulating in the legislature.

Ever since the Republican led legislature in 2011 drew new districts, the GOP has had solid control of the state legislature.

Critics say this is an example of partisan gerrymandering.

"No party should be allowed to keep itself in power, simply by moving a line here on the map and there on the map and shoving its political opponents into as few districts as possible," Matt Rothschild with the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said.

At the rally on Monday, there was loud support for ending that with a bill for nonpartisan redistricting.

Republican Representative Todd Novak of Dodgeville has been one of the few Republicans to support this bill in his 4 terms.

He thinks it's different this time.

"Every year there's more and more republicans sign on to the bill, I've gone from just being me to last session, there were five or six of us that signed on so I think that's what gains momentum," he said.

He said a big concern he's heard from his colleagues is that no one is truly non-partisan enough to do that job.

The proposal: have their non-partisan Legislative Reference Bureau, that already helps with other bills, help here.

"Our fair maps bill says LRB will create nonpartisan maps, guided not by legislators but by a citizen led commission," Representative Deb Andraca (D) Whitefish Bay, said.

Supporters at the rally argued that the gerrymandering has led to gridlock and extreme ideas perpetuating by those in safe seats.

Rep. Novak says he's in a very competitive district and that makes him a better legislator.

"It just makes me more connected to my constituents I just think this gives an opportunity to just look what's best for the people of the state, our constituents," he said.

Rep. Novak said he represents parts of five counties.

This type of redistricting will make for much more square districts that respect county boundaries much more.

He says a majority of his constituents support nonpartisan redistricting and that's why he does too.