Target no longer requiring face masks for fully vaccinated people, Dane County order still in effect

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- Target has announced changes to its face mask policy following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a news release from the Minneapolis-based retailer, Target is no longer requiring fully vaccinated guests and employees to wear face masks in the store, unless they're required by local ordinances.

"Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores," Target said.

The retailer is also offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at most CVS Target locations.

Local health orders, like Dane County's mask mandate, still supersede the store's guidance. However, Public Health Madison and Dane County has promised to review its order and issue new guidance this Tuesday in light of the new CDC recommendations.