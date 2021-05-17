‘They’re phenomenal:’ Pilot of crashed plane in Whitewater credits rescuers

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) - The pilot of a crashed plane in the town of Whitewater credits his rescuers with incredible work as he and two passengers were extracted from wreckage approximately one hundred feet off the ground in a canopy of trees.

"They're phenomenal," pilot Brian Onstad told 27 News.

Whitewater Fire Department officials say the SR22 aircraft was losing power Saturday during a planned flight from Sheboygan to Burlington and crashed into trees in the Kettle Morraine Forest near County Road P. Onstad deployed the aircraft's parachute before the crash.

Onstad told 27 News his head is still spinning.

"Everything's a little chaotic right now but it will come together," Onstad said.

Assets from several fire departments including the Madison Fire Department's Heavy Urban Rescue Team and other law enforcement agencies responded to the crash scene. Also responding to the crash was Mukwonago-based arborist Jason Dudek.

Dudek climbed a tree adjacent to the suspended, small plane and facilitated the rescue.

"It had a good area with solid wood around it where I.could set up a rigging for the rescue crew to go extract the victims," Dudek said.

Dudek says the victims showed incredible poise.

"Given they were some eighty feet up, they were really, really calm and held their stuff together," Dudek said.

"We were in contact the whole time," Onstad said of his communication with rescuers.

Dudek said he's trained on aerial rescues but had never been summoned to a plane crash. He deflected praise for his work in making it possible for the three crash victims to be lowered in harnesses to the ground.

"This was a great opportunity to help the community out, help rescuers that give their all every day," Dudek said.

Walworth County Emergency Management Lieutenant Jason Rowland said the combined rescue effort was needed.

"Everybody came together got the job done so three people were able to.walk away from what could have been a very bad day," Rowland said.

Rowland said state officials, Onstad and his aircraft insurers are still assessing how to remove the wreckage from the tree height near a hiking trail.

"It's going to be a daunting task," Rowland said.

Onstad declined to comment on any flight issues prior to the crash landing in the trees. "I can't answer that right now."

FAA Midwestern Region Spokesperson Tony Molinaro has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.

Dudek says Onstad called him to express gratitude for his rescue work. Dudek says the outcome that all were safe and uninjured is all that matters to him.

"I couldn't be happier," Dudek said.