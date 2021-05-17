TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks westbound lanes on Highway 19 near Windsor

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- A crash is blocking all westbound lanes on Highway 19 near I-39/90 Monday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Dane County dispatch said a truck was carrying a silo and the silo hit a bridge.

Currently, the westbound lane is blocked. There is no word if there are any injuries.

27 News has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.