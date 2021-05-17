University Health Services expands COVID-19 vaccinations to ages 12 and older

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hospitals are working to get younger teens vaccinated against COVID-19.

University Health Services opened up vaccinations for children ages 12 and older Monday, days after the CDC recommended the Pfizer vaccine for the age group.

You do not need to be affiliated with the university to get vaccinated on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus.

"We're hoping that not only people associated with UW-Madison, but other members of the community may be able to take advantage of this opportunity and perhaps even bring the entire family, and all the individuals 12 and older will be able to get their vaccine in this one spot," said University Health Services Primary Care Physician Megan Crass.

Campus vaccination is currently performed at the Nicholas Recreation Center Monday through Friday between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, closed between noon and 1 for lunch.

Vaccinations are available by appointment or on a drop-in basis, but appointments are recommended to guarantee the vaccine you want. UHS offers all three authorized vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen/Johnson and Johnson — but only Pfizer is available to people 12-to-17-years-old.