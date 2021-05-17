Wisconsin gas prices remain 15 cents below national average

Wisconsin gas prices remain 15 cents below national averageNew
(WAOW) — Gas prices are continuing to rise in Wisconsin and throughout the nation.
In the last week, gas prices rose 3.4 cents in the state, according to GasBuddy. Even with prices increasing for three weeks in a row, Wisconsin’s average for a gallon of gas hasn’t breached $3; the average is at $2.88.
Still, it’s the highest average price for a gallon of gas since 2014. It’s also 14.8 cents higher than last month and $1.12 higher than this time last year.
GasBuddy says Wisconsin drivers could pay as little as $2.65/g and as $3.19/g at the pumps.
The national average climbed 6.4 cents in the last week, hitting a $3 average on May 12. Although experts don’t anticipate prices to last above $3, as of Monday the national average for gas is $3.03.
That’s up 16.8 cents from last month and $1.17/g higher than this time last year.
Experts still say they anticipate the prices to drop back down soon, especially in states most impacted by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, although Memorial Day demand could impact how quickly.
“The national average gas price surged last week thanks to big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, but most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia. The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn’t get too excited- prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot. In addition, motorists in the affected areas should see outage numbers continue to decline this week, especially early in the week when gasoline demand tends to be lowest. I’m optimistic that there will be enough recovery by Memorial Day for motorists in these states to fill up without having to search for gasoline.”