World Economic Forum cancels big event in 2021 amid pandemic

GENEVA (AP) — World Economic Forum organizers say they have decided to cancel their annual gathering usually held in Davos, Switzerland each year amid concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. After multiple attempts to find a proper date and venue, most recently settling on hopes to hold it in Singapore in August, the forum’ said that it will not go ahead with the meeting. Organizers said Monday the forum’s next annual gathering will be in the first half of next year, with the final date and location to be determined.