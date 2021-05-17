Yes, broadcaster Marv Albert retiring after NBA East finals

NEW YORK (AP) — Marv Albert is retiring after the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, ending a broadcasting career spanning nearly 60 years. Albert will call the series for TNT. He has been with Turner Sports for 22 years, 19 as an NBA play-by-play announcer. Albert, known for his signature “Yes!” call, turns 80 next month. He has covered everything from football and boxing to hockey, baseball and tennis. But he is linked most to basketball, having called 13 NBA Finals and 25 All-Star Games for NBC and Turner, along with the Dream Team’s romp to the gold medal in the 1992 Olympics.