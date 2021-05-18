ABC’s new ‘Women of the Movement’ about Emmett Till’s mother

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC will air a limited series, ‘Women of the Movement,’ about Mamie Till-Mobley, whose son Emmett Till became an icon of the civil rights movement after he was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Actor Will Smith and rapper Jay-Z are among the production team behind the new series, which will air in the middle of the next television season. ABC became the latest broadcast network to introduce a new lineup to advertisers on Tuesday. The network is also reviving ‘The Wonder Years,’ this time with a Black family from Montgomery, Alabama. Original series star Fred Savage directed the pilot episode.