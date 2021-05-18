After 2 decades in music and 2 kids, Pink still a rockstar

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a busy time to be Pink. The recording artist released a song earlier this year featuring her daughter, Willow, called “Cover Me in Sunshine.” Now she has a new song called “All I Know So Far” inspired by a new documentary about her, debuting May 21 on Prime Video. She also will accept the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23. Viewers of her documentary “Pink: All I Know So Far” go back to 2019 for Pink’s “Beautiful Trauma” world tour with husband Carey Hart, Willow and son Jameson in tow.