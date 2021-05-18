Bangladesh arrests journalist known for unearthing graft

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh’s capital have arrested a prominent journalist on charges of stealing and photographing sensitive state information. Police said reporter Rozina Islam of the Bengali-language Prothom Alo newspaper was arrested and sent to a court in Dhaka. Her family demanded her release and questioned why she was confined in a bureaucrat’s room for five hours before being arrested. Islam is known for unearthing government corruption, especially involving the Ministry of Health, which has recently been bitterly criticized for its handling the coronavirus pandemic. A ministry spokesman said Islam photographed important documents and was trying to take some away.