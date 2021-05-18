Belarus blocks popular news site, raids its office and staff

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have blocked a popular news site in Belarus that extensively covered months of protests against the country’s authoritarian president, and they also raided the site’s office and the homes of some of its journalists. Belarusian authorities maintained Tuesday that Tut.by violated media laws by publishing content on behalf of a foundation that helps victims of political repression. Officials also accused Tut.By of tax evasion and launched a criminal probe of the site’s top staff members. Independent media in Belarus have come under pressure in the wake of mass protests triggered by President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed reelection in August.