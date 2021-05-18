Skip to Content

Benintendi’s single in 8th sends KC to 2-0 win over Brewers

10:44 pm BrewersTop sports storiesWisconsin sports from the Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Andrew Benintendi drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff was masterful on the mound for Milwaukee before putting two runners aboard with two outs in the eighth. Benintendi's go-ahead single came off reliever Devin Williams, and Kansas City added another run on shortstop Luis Urias' error.

Royals starter Kris Bubic pitched six innings of one-hit ball. Jake Brentz retired the final batter of the eighth inning to earn his first career win. Josh Staumont handled the ninth for his fourth save.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content