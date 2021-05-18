Benintendi’s single in 8th sends KC to 2-0 win over Brewers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Andrew Benintendi drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff was masterful on the mound for Milwaukee before putting two runners aboard with two outs in the eighth. Benintendi's go-ahead single came off reliever Devin Williams, and Kansas City added another run on shortstop Luis Urias' error.

Royals starter Kris Bubic pitched six innings of one-hit ball. Jake Brentz retired the final batter of the eighth inning to earn his first career win. Josh Staumont handled the ninth for his fourth save.