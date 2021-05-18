Biden reverses Trump changes to bank antidiscrimination law

NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration is repealing the changes made by the Trump administration to an important law made to stop banks from discriminating against racial minorities and the poor. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it plans to start from scratch on its regulations involving the Community Reinvestment Act, and the agency told banks to effectively ignore the 2020 changes. The Trump administration’s changes to the law would have made it easier for many large banks to pass their exams, activists argued. The other two bank regulators, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, refused to sign off on the OCC’s changes