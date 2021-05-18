Businesses in Streatery program could host musical performances under proposal

MADISON (WKOW) -- A proposal in front of Madison's Common Council would further expand the city's Streatery program.

Streatery was launched during the pandemic to allow bars and restaurants to use sidewalk, street or parking lot space for outdoor dining.

A proposed resolution would expand the program to include concert halls and would allow participating businesses to host musical performances in their sidewalk cafes and outdoor eating areas.

The resolution says some Streatery program participants have expressed a desire to have limited outdoor amplified music in their areas to "enhance the Streatery experience and further assist with the COVID-19 recovery process, including for local musicians who have been unable to perform indoors for most of the pandemic."

The measure also says some concert halls have expressed interest in establishing Streateries so they could serve food and drinks outside and provide music to customers, but they are not currently eligible for the program. The resolution says the concert halls already have a liquor license that could be temporarily expanded under the Streatery program.

The resolution was on the agenda for Tuesday night's Common Council meeting but had not been voted on by the time this article was posted.

The Streatery program has been authorized until April 14, 2022.