Celebrity stylist gives free haircuts to isolated clients

NEW YORK (AP) — Hairstylist Roberto Novo is best known for his long list of celebrity clientele that includes Grace Jones, Calvin Klein, Britney Spears and Naomi Campbell. But during the pandemic, the Argentina-born Novo has also been known for his kindness, styling hair free for older New Yorkers while his two French bulldogs keep everyone company. It started last summer when he and his dogs visited a client who had been isolated for months. Seeing how happy it made her, he asked if there were others in the building who might be interested in a hairdo. Novo calls his initiative “Free haircut and puppy love.”