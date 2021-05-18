Court: China-built Port City commission needs public assent

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s top court has decided that some provisions of legislation to set up a powerful economic commission in a Chinese-built port city violate the constitution and require approval by a public referendum to become law. At the center of the dispute are fears that the $1.4 billion port city, part of China’s sweeping Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, could become a virtual Chinese outpost or colony. The government is looking to the project as a lifeline for an economy hard stricken by the pandemic. The court said Tuesday that the plan could undermine the lawmaking powers of Parliament by empowering the proposed five-to-seven member commission to set and enforce rules within the port city.