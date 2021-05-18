CycleNation promotes awareness to prevent heart disease and stroke

CycleNation promotes awareness to prevent heart disease and strokeNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- An annual Madison cycling event that helps raise money and awareness to prevent and treat heart disease and stroke is going virtual this year.
On Tuesday, Scott Kowalski, a stroke survivor, joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to share his story and share signs to look out for if you suspect someone is suffering a stroke.
Kowalski says to remember FAST: F for Face Drooping, A for Arm Weakness, S for Speech Difficulty, and T for Time to Call 911.
The American Heart Association shares five tips to reduce your risk of stroke and maintain mental sharpness:
- Keep blood pressure in mind and under control. Blood pressure should be 120/80 or lower.
- Eat colorful fruits and vegetables.
- Rest up.
- Quit smoking.
- Be physically active.
The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association are helping to promote physical wellness through their upcoming event called "CycleNation."
The virtual program is on May 27 at 4 p.m. and can be viewed via Zoom, it includes a 30-minute live ride with a Princeton club cycling instructor. The event helps raise money and awareness for prevention and treatment of heart disease and stroke while having a little friendly competition.
To register for CycleNation, visit the American Stroke Association's website.