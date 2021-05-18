Skip to Content

CycleNation promotes awareness to prevent heart disease and stroke

MADISON (WKOW) -- An annual Madison cycling event that helps raise money and awareness to prevent and treat heart disease and stroke is going virtual this year.

On Tuesday, Scott Kowalski, a stroke survivor, joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to share his story and share signs to look out for if you suspect someone is suffering a stroke.

Kowalski says to remember FAST: F for Face Drooping, A for Arm Weakness, S for Speech Difficulty, and T for Time to Call 911.

The American Heart Association shares five tips to reduce your risk of stroke and maintain mental sharpness:

  • Keep blood pressure in mind and under control. Blood pressure should be 120/80 or lower.
  • Eat colorful fruits and vegetables.
  • Rest up.
  • Quit smoking.
  • Be physically active.

The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association are helping to promote physical wellness through their upcoming event called "CycleNation."

The virtual program is on May 27 at 4 p.m. and can be viewed via Zoom, it includes a 30-minute live ride with a Princeton club cycling instructor. The event helps raise money and awareness for prevention and treatment of heart disease and stroke while having a little friendly competition.

To register for CycleNation, visit the American Stroke Association's website.

