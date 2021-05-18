CycleNation promotes awareness to prevent heart disease and stroke

MADISON (WKOW) -- An annual Madison cycling event that helps raise money and awareness to prevent and treat heart disease and stroke is going virtual this year.

On Tuesday, Scott Kowalski, a stroke survivor, joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to share his story and share signs to look out for if you suspect someone is suffering a stroke.

Kowalski says to remember FAST: F for Face Drooping, A for Arm Weakness, S for Speech Difficulty, and T for Time to Call 911.

The American Heart Association shares five tips to reduce your risk of stroke and maintain mental sharpness:

Keep blood pressure in mind and under control. Blood pressure should be 120/80 or lower.

Eat colorful fruits and vegetables.

Rest up.

Quit smoking.

Be physically active.

The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association are helping to promote physical wellness through their upcoming event called "CycleNation."

The virtual program is on May 27 at 4 p.m. and can be viewed via Zoom, it includes a 30-minute live ride with a Princeton club cycling instructor. The event helps raise money and awareness for prevention and treatment of heart disease and stroke while having a little friendly competition.

To register for CycleNation, visit the American Stroke Association's website.