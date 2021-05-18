Daily shower and storm chances in the forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Beneficial rain returns to the region after our ninth driest year on record so far.

SET UP

A weather system with an approaching warm front moves in causing a more unsettled, warmer weather pattern ahead.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy with temperatures leveling off in the low 70s this afternoon.



Showers will develop today. An isolated chance this morning with more scattered activity this afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, mild and a bit breezy with scattered showers and even a few storms possible and temperatures dipping to around 60°.



Rain totals through tonight will be around a tenth to a quarter of an inch widespread.



WEDNESDAY

Temperatures on the rise to the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies and just a few showers and storms expected.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warm with a high around 80° and only an isolated shower and storm chance.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and temperatures in the low 80s.



SATURDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, hot and a bit humid with temperatures in the mid 80s and only an isolated shower and storm chance.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with just a few showers and storm possible and temperatures returning to the low to mid 80s.