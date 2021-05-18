Dane County mask orders to end June 2

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday that all area mask orders will end June 2, in line with new CDC guidelines.

According to a news release from the City of Madison, officials estimate that 75 percent of eligible Dane County residents will have received at least one dose of the vaccine by June 2, which is when the current emergency order is up.

“Because not everyone is able to get vaccinated, particularly our kids younger than 12, even after the orders expire, unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks in public spaces," PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said in the release.

As of May 18, 53.5 percent of Dane County residents are fully vaccinated. PHMDC said local businesses may choose to keep mask requirements in place.

“There may be people and businesses out there who still want mask policies in place after the orders end as masks still provide an additional layer of protection,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “We recommend that businesses take this time to consider next steps, while reminding patrons of the current order which remains in place.”

PHMDC also recommends that schools will continue to require masks in indoor settings, but will not mandate it.