Heat and humidity on the rise with rain chances daily

MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday started off dry, partly sunny skies with temperatures warming to the low/mid 70s once again.

It's a bit breezy today, winds coming from the SE.

More clouds are starting to filter in, ahead of the *much* needed rain.

Areas to the south/southwest of Madison saw the rain first, arriving late-morning. Showers push to the north/northeast throughout the afternoon and into Tuesday evening.

Areas west/south of Madison have higher rain chances and are more likely to see some widespread showers. East of Madison, showers will be more scattered/isolated throughout late-day.

Showers continue overnight, becoming more scattered and continue to fall into Wednesday. Wednesday morning could bring some rain, with isolated rain and sprinkles possible throughout the rest of the day.

About 1/4" is expected to fall by Wednesday morning.

Shower and storm chances are daily this week, mainly isolated or scattered.

There will still be dry time, majority dry likely, every day.

Temperatures continue to rise, as well as the humidity. Upper 70s are likely Wednesday, with the 80s returning Thursday and into the weekend.