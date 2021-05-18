Impact of no-mask guidance on kids

(WKOW) -- Some experts have expressed concerns about what no masks will mean for kids under 12, who can't get the COVID-19 vaccine yet.

More adults are getting vaccinated, and the CDC says children and teens are now a larger proportion of the new COVID-19 cases.

Therefore, parents may want to continue to keep their kids masked in public.

"It's just the best guidance and advice to people, not knowing who in the room is protected and who is not," said public health physician, Dr. Chris T. Pernell.

The CDC said schools should continue masking for the rest of this school year, and the agency plans to update its guidance for summer camp soon.

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said scientists will have enough research by early 2022 to vaccinate kids of any age.