Madison Mallards to reopen ballpark to full capacity in June

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mallards announced Tuesday the Duck Pond will be reopened to near-full capacity in June.

The Mallards will offer socially distanced seating options for the first 2 weeks of the season at a minimum, but most of the stands will return to full capacity starting Friday, June 4.

The Mallards will open up their season with two games on May 31st and June 1st that will operate under the current health guidelines. Capacity will be limited for these two home games and will feature socially distanced seating and vaccinated sections that were put in place when the May PHMDC Guidelines were announced.

After June 2, when the county's mask mandate and social distancing guidelines will end, seating will open up towards 100 percent capacity.

Tickets already sold for games between June 4 and June 13 already on sale will be reorganized with unrestricted seating options.

The Mallards will gather input from fans regarding maintaining distanced seating options throughout the season and if there is significant demand for that style of seating, it will be available.

After June 2, vaccinated sections will be phased out as a seating option. Fans who purchased seating in the vaccinated sections who are not comfortable with the shift to open capacity can contact the Mallards Ticket Office for accommodations.