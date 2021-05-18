Madison mayor announces pop-up shop initiative

Madison mayor announces pop-up shop initiativeNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced an initiative Tuesday aimed at supporting entrepreneurs looking for a jump start during the pandemic.
The Madison pop-up shop initiative will be introduced at Tuesday evening's common council meeting before being up for a vote on June 1.
The program will offer support for entrepreneurs from marginalized communities. They will be provided with a space to start and grow their business.
Currently, JD McCormick Properties has two storefront spaces
available on State Street that will offer a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking for retail presence in downtown Madison.
This initiative is one of several the City is undertaking to support small businesses as they recover
from the pandemic. These efforts include:
- Launching the successful and popular Streatery program, which we hope to expand to retail as well
- Waiving license fees, which saved businesses $460,000 over the last year, and rebating a portion of PHMDC fees
- Increasing funding of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County
- Distributing $1,879,789 in grants to small and local businesses, with more planned
- Preparing for a new Downtown Tax Increment Finance District
- Supporting the return of events like Farmers Markets and live music to downtown to help attract customers
- Investing in micro-lending to local businesses via Kiva Madison
- Supporting the development of co-operative businesses