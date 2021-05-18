Madison mayor announces pop-up shop initiative

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced an initiative Tuesday aimed at supporting entrepreneurs looking for a jump start during the pandemic.

The Madison pop-up shop initiative will be introduced at Tuesday evening's common council meeting before being up for a vote on June 1.

The program will offer support for entrepreneurs from marginalized communities. They will be provided with a space to start and grow their business.

Currently, JD McCormick Properties has two storefront spaces

available on State Street that will offer a great opportunity for entrepreneurs looking for retail presence in downtown Madison.

This initiative is one of several the City is undertaking to support small businesses as they recover

from the pandemic. These efforts include: