Man charged with murder, tampering with body in wife’s death

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man arrested in the death of his wife who disappeared last year has been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with a human body, as well as other evidence in the case. According to charges filed Tuesday, Barry Morphew is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, sometime between May 9 and May 10, 2020. She was reported missing May 10, which was Mother’s Day. Prosecutors allege that he tampered with her body around that time and tampered with evidence in the case from last May through early March, about two months before he was arrested.