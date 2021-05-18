Mexico rushes vaccines for teachers so schools can reopen

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is mounting a final push to get all of the country’s 3 million school teachers vaccinated so that it can reopen schools, perhaps by June. Vaccination teams fanned out in Mexico City and other states to give teachers coronavirus shots Tuesday. Officials estimate that about 2.1 million teachers at private and public schools have already been vaccinated, and hope to inject almost 520,000 this week. That would only leave a couple of states for the last week in May. Schools in four of the least-affected states have gone back to in-person classes, but on a very limited scale.