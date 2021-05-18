Skip to Content

Middleton claims girls golf state championship

KOHLER (WKOW) -- The Middleton girls golf team had to wait a few extra months. However, they were able to defend their WIAA Girls Golf State Title by edging Bay Port by a single stroke.

TEAM STANDINGS

  1. Middleton +64
  2. Bay Port +65
  3. Sheboygan North/South +103
  4. Janesville Craig +111

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

  1. Jo Baranczyk (Bay Port) -1

2. Ellie Frisch (Middleton) +10

T3. Caylie Kotlowski (Stoughton) +11

T3. Jolie Guyette (De Pere) +11

T5. Glenna Sanderson (Middleton) +12

T5. Hannah Dunk (Milton) +12

Lance Veeser

Sports Director, 27 News

