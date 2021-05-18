Middleton claims girls golf state championship

Middleton claims girls golf state championshipNew
KOHLER (WKOW) -- The Middleton girls golf team had to wait a few extra months. However, they were able to defend their WIAA Girls Golf State Title by edging Bay Port by a single stroke.
TEAM STANDINGS
- Middleton +64
- Bay Port +65
- Sheboygan North/South +103
- Janesville Craig +111
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
- Jo Baranczyk (Bay Port) -1
2. Ellie Frisch (Middleton) +10
T3. Caylie Kotlowski (Stoughton) +11
T3. Jolie Guyette (De Pere) +11
T5. Glenna Sanderson (Middleton) +12
T5. Hannah Dunk (Milton) +12