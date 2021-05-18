New Eagle Tower opens Wednesday at Peninsula State Park

DOOR COUNTY (WKOW) -- The new Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park in Door County opens Wednesday.

The old tower was deemed unsafe in 2015 and was torn down the following year. The Friends of Peninsula State Park and the DNR raised money to build a new tower. This one has a ramp to make it more accessible.

"Putting the ramp on so that we have total accessibility is extremely important to me. I'm a former you know kindergarten teacher and it's just very, very, you know, near and dear to my heart that everybody can come up here," said Chris Holicek, president of Friends of Peninsula State Park.

The new tower is 60 feet high, and its top observation deck is more than 250 feet above the Bay of Green Bay.