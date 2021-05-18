Nonprofit takes veterans on flights on WWII-era biplane

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A nonprofit wants to take World War II veterans on a flight they'll never forget -- a free trip on a WWII-era biplane.

The nonprofit is called Dream Flights.

This summer, Dream Flights is launching Operation September Freedom: a national tour from August 1 through September 30. Wisconsin VFW state adjutant David Green says it looks like there will be flights out of the Madison area, the Kenosha-Racine area, the La Crosse area and possibly the Green Bay area. Green told WBAY-TV it will depend on how many veterans can go on the flights and where they live.

To nominate a veteran, you can contact the Wisconsin VFW at 608-221-5276 or visit the Dream Flights website between now and the end of the month.