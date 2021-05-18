Police responding to kidnapping report kill man in Georgia

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say police shot and killed a man east of Atlanta early Tuesday after pursuing him from another Atlanta suburb where a kidnapping was reported. A 911 caller in Chamblee reporting a kidnapping, and the man was later shot in downtown Decatur, about 10 miles to the south, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Officers responding to the kidnapping call in Chamblee spotted the car and followed it into Decatur, where they tried to stop it. The car crashed and a man ran out. The GBI says police officers ran after him and fired their weapons. No officers were injured.