Proposal to stop Reindahl Park evictions changes to extend time for relocation

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison city councilmembers Tuesday will consider a revised proposal that no longer attempts to stop the eviction of those in a tent encampment at Reindahl Park, but instead extends time for those in the park to relocate.



The proposal's author, councilmember Juliana Bennett notes the revised idea received approval from a council committee.



"I feel hopeful that council will also see that the substitute to the resolution calls for staff to identify another location," Bennett says.

City officials have informed Reindahl's campers the pandemic-prompted authorization for the encampment lapsed May 9 and they would need to leave, although city staff has not forced their removal to this point.

Officials have encouraged those at Reindahl to consider moving to Starkweather Creek Park, which retains the city permission for an encampment.

Campers at Starkweather Creek Park use a relatively narrow strip of land between the creek and a wooded area, with many campers migrating to land beneath the Highway 30 overpass immediately adjacent to the park. While a portable rest room facility is available there, the overall conditions are squalid.



"I want to make it very, very clear that Starkweather Creek is not a solution, it's an insult," Bennett says.

Bennett says her substitute resolution includes criteria for a suitable, alternate site for those currently at Reindahl that excludes Starkweather Creek Park.

Madison Community Development Director Jim O'Keefe has urged consideration of the Starkweather Creek Park option. O'Keefe says he's studying the changes in Bennett's resolution.



Scott Roberts stays in a tent at Reindahl Park.

"When we first started here, there was litter everywhere," Roberts says. "It was kind of like living in a landfill."



"Community pulled together a little bit and now there's a food tent up there, there's actually a process going on, it's cleaned up," Roberts says.



Roberts says he's prepared to try to find other temporary housing if the city's current eviction stance is unaltered by Bennett's efforts.



"If it comes down to it, you know, we're in a world where you follow the law," Roberts says.



"If they tell you got to leave, you leave."



The city's Parks Department director has said the encampment will conflict with many planned, summer time park activities. Bennett maintains the spacious park can accommodate the coming park uses and the encampment.