‘Shared roots’: West Virginia senators key to Biden agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — The two U.S. senators from West Virginia are playing central roles in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans. Democrat Joe Manchin is a crucial 50th vote for his party on Biden’s proposals. Shelley Moore Capito is the lead Republican working on an alternative. Both grew up in politically prominent families. They’re also heirs to the political tradition of the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, who was known for funneling federal dollars back home. Their votes can make or break Biden’s infrastructure agenda. Both have been to the White House as the president courts Congress on his top legislative priority. Capito and some Republican senators will meet late Tuesday with key Cabinet secretaries at the Capitol.