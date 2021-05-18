Some uneasy about kids’ health as Dane County announces end date for mask mandate

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County's mask mandate will expire June 2, and one mom says she has mixed emotions about the change.

"On the one hand, it feels good, and on the other hand, it's a little bit wishing that that it wasn't that way yet," Krissa Hinzman said.

Hinzman is a mom of three, and her two oldest children have already received their first vaccine shots. However, her youngest daughter is a year-and-a-half old and not yet eligible for the vaccine.

Hinzman says she wants to take every effort to keep her daughter safe when people aren't required to wear masks.

"What I'm thinking of doing is just not taking my daughter, who is too young to wear a mask yet, indoors," she said.

HInzman said this won't be a challenge for her because of the family support system she has, but she knows that's not the case for everyone.

"I do feel for those that, you know, need to go to the supermarket and have a child that can't wear a mask and all of a sudden have to take them along, whether they like it or not," she said.

She said she is disappointed parents are in this position.

"I do truly wish that we could be waiting until the youngest in our community could get fully vaccinated [to end the mask mandate]," she said. "I feel like weighing the pros and cons, it doesn't take away from us. It only adds to their protection."

Public Health Madison & Dane County has recommended some places, like schools, continue to wear masks. UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof says that's a good idea.

"What we'll want to see, at least until more kids can be vaccinated, is mask mandates in schools so that kids aren't able to spread this amongst themselves," he said.

Although children typically don't have as serious cases of COVID-19, Pothof said it's not impossible.

"I think when it comes to our kids, we just don't want to take that risk," he said. "No one wants our kid to be that kid that was, you know, the unlikely one that that got really sick."

Hinzman said she's excited for her older children to get back to more normal activities once they get their second vaccine shots, but she wants their school to continue to require masks for the rest of the school year.

"All the layers of precaution still being added up would be ideal for everyone," she said. "I'm hoping that that will stay intact until we get to the summer, school’s out and hopefully things will be better and better and even better in the fall."

Hinzman said she is planning to have her youngest daughter get the vaccine once she is eligible, but that is still months away.