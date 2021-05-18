St. Louis man who waved gun at protesters may vie for Senate

Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, is apparently on the verge of a 2022 U.S. Senate run. McCloskey posted on Twitter that a “huge announcement” will be made Tuesday night on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program. McCloskey’s spokesman declined to say if McCloskey planned a Senate run but said an announcement would be made Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Federal Election Commission’s website shows “Mark McCloskey for Missouri” was registered Tuesday, and a website is seeking campaign donations. McCloskey previously said he was considering a Senate bid.