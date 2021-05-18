Sun Prairie baseball using 2019 state loss as fuel for 2021

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Cardinals have a saying on the back of their t-shirts: All we ask is all you got. The phrase summarizes head coach Rob Hamilton's expectations.

"We like to have our practices harder than our games so we expect them to come prepared and ready to go," said Hamilton, who's coached the Cardinals for just over 20 years.

His players have exceeded those 2021 expectations with an undefeated start to the season with convincing wins in the early going.

Hamilton's crew is extremely disciplined and sometimes, their skipper gives them friendly reminders to reel it in and enjoy the journey.

"Your aspirations of winning a state title can be a little too much. It's the journey to that. It's winning the Big 8 Conference. It's winning sectionals and trying to get to state," said Hamilton.

The Cardinal seniors bring a great balance of playing hard and having fun.

"We're going to have jokes, we're going to laugh but at the same time, when it's our turn, we're going to be laser-focused, we're going to cut that out and we're going to do the drill right," said Carson Shepard, an Ohio University commit.

Shepard and his fellow captains were also part of the 2019 state runner-up team. They're using the sting from that loss as motivation for this season.

"Me and the other seniors were talking about it. We really want to avenge that last year," said Liam Moreno, a Missouri State commit.

"It was really rough. It was a big sting," said Josh Caron, who committed to Nebraska. "I think we're a little bit more hungry than say if we won."

An appetite that can only be satisfied with a state championship.