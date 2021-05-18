The blockbuster movie makes a comeback this summer

After more than a year of benching its biggest spectacles, Hollywood is ready to dazzle again. From “F9” and “In the Heights” to “The Suicide Squad” and “Black Widow,” for the first time since last March, there will be a steady stream of blockbusters populating multiplexes across the country. For streaming-weary audiences, the promise of air conditioning, popcorn, soda fountains, 60-foot screens and state-of-the-art sound could be a welcome respite from the living room and virtual watch parties. Not to mention the ever-romantic concept of the shared experience. For beleaguered movie theaters, it hasn’t come a moment too soon.