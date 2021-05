MADISON (WKOW/CNN)-- Google is doing away with its unlimited photo storage at the beginning of June.

Any new photos and videos customers upload will count toward the free 15 gigabytes of storage that comes with Google accounts.

All content uploaded before June 1 will not affect the 15 gigabytes you already acquired with your account.

If you need more storage, it will cost you. Plans start as low as $1.99 a month for 100 gigabytes.